Английский язык

Заполните промежутки с a/anв случае необходимости 1) It was so ____ windy that I couldn`t stand up! 2) Everyone had such ____ good time when we went bowling that we agreed to go again. 3) What ____ great teacher she is! 4) I think I am quite ____ cheerful and optimistic. 5) My best friend is rather ____ bossy.

