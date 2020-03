Заполните пропуски следующими обстоятельствами времени : never, already, for, ago, since, yet, at the moment, last, every day/always. 1)John has_ finished his homework, so his books are still on the table. 2) I havent seen Sa...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски следующими обстоятельствами времени : never, already, for, ago, since, yet, at the moment, last, every day/always. 1)John has_ finished his homework, so his books are still on the table. 2) I havent seen Sarah _ 1989. 3) Have you _ finished eating? 4) She hasnt teped these letters_. 5) ann moved into her new house a month_. 6) You should practice your English_. 7)He _ spend a lot of money. 8) He is dancing with Mary_. 9) John has been working on Wall Street_ four years. 10) His sister is a stay-at-home. She _ goes out in the evening.

