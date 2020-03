Заполните пропуски возвратными местоимениями. Example: She never thinks about her friends. She only thinks about _________. - She never thinks about her friends. She only thinks about herself. 1. She never thinks about her ...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски возвратными местоимениями. Example: She never thinks about her friends. She only thinks about _________. - She never thinks about her friends. She only thinks about herself. 1. She never thinks about her friends. She only thinks about _________ . 2. Be careful! The knife is very sharp. Don't cut _________ . 3. I'd like to know something about you. Tell me about _________ , please. 4. The task was very difficult but he did it _________ . 5. The girls cooked dinner _________ . 6. We wanted to write a tale _________ and we did it. 7. Boys and girls, I'm sure you'll translate this letter _________ without my help.

