Завершить предложения.Some или any ? 1.Yesterday I saw.....................roses. 2.Have you got.................pens? 3.There are..................beautiful flowers on the table. 4.Are there........................lett...
Английский язык
Завершить предложения.Some или any ? 1.Yesterday I saw.....................roses. 2.Have you got.................pens? 3.There are..................beautiful flowers on the table. 4.Are there........................letters for Mr Brown today? 5.Do you know.....................English songs? 6.Has he got.......................computer games? 7.Don't give him..................books 8.Let's take....................juise. 9.Did they send...........................cards to their friends? 10.Did she visit.......................museums there?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
.Yesterday I saw some roses. 2.Have you got any pens? 3.There are some beautiful flowers on the table. 4.Are there any letters for Mr Brown today? 5.Do you know any English songs? 6.Has he got any computer games? 7.Don't give him any books 8.Let's take some juise. 9.Did they send any cards to their friends? 10.Did she visit any museums there?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Английский язык
Физика