Зделайте пожалуйста все ;)

1There is one living room in the lighthouse. 2There is one dining room in the lighthouse. 3There is one kitchen in the lighthouse. 4There are three bathrooms in the lighthouse. 5There are three bedrooms in the lighthouse. 2. 2-Are there any armchairs in the shop? -Yes, there are. 3-Is there a table in the shop? -Yes, there is. 4-Is there a cupboard in the shop? (есть ли шкаф для посуды?-не совсем видно на картинке, но если есть, то-Yes, there is. а если нет, то-No, there isn't) 5-Is there a desk in the shop? (есть ли парта?-также отвечаем, как и в 4 предложении) 6-Are there any mirrors in the shop? -Yes, there are. 7-Are there any paintings in the shop?(есть ли картины?-Yes, there are.(если есть) No, there aren't(если нет)) 3. 2He's got a guitar. It's his guitar. 3They've got a sofa.It's their sofa. 4She's got a cat.It's her cat. 5He's got a teddy bear. It's his teddy bear. 6They've got a camera. It's their camera.