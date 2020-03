1. Are skiing and skating developed all over Russia? 2. In what parts of the country are they especially developed? 3. When do people in Russia usually go in for skiing and skating? 4. Where are famous skiing/skating comp...

Английский язык

1. Are skiing and skating developed all over Russia? 2. In what parts of the country are they especially developed? 3. When do people in Russia usually go in for skiing and skating? 4. Where are famous skiing/skating competitions held in Russia, 5. Do many people go in for these sports in Russia? 6. Where was hockey founded? 7. Where is it developed and played nowadays? 8. Who are famous Russia hockey players? 9. Are there any important international hockey championship s? 10. Where are world hockey championships held?

