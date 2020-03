1.Choose the necessary word. 2.Translate the sentences. 1.I (write, am writing) a letter now. 2.She (goes, is going) to school every day. 3.They (read, are reading) a book at this moment. 4.I(listen, am listening)to you. ...

Английский язык

1.Choose the necessary word. 2.Translate the sentences. 1.I (write, am writing) a letter now. 2.She (goes, is going) to school every day. 3.They (read, are reading) a book at this moment. 4.I(listen, am listening)to you. 5.We(want, are wanting)to be the best. 6.You(paint, are painting) a picture. 7.She(does, is doing) a test at this lesson. 8.He(gets, is getting) up at 7a.m. every day. 9.My sister(bakes, is baking) a pizza now. 10.Ussaly , I(do, am doing) my homework in the evening. Помогите пожалуйста!!!

Автор: Гость