1. Fill in prepositions where necessary.(вставьте нужные предлоги) 1. Who can make amendments … the Constitution? 2. When did Japan declare war …Russia? 3. The Congress has just passed … a new bill on education. 4. He is not po...

1. Fill in prepositions where necessary.(вставьте нужные предлоги) 1. Who can make amendments … the Constitution? 2. When did Japan declare war …Russia? 3. The Congress has just passed … a new bill on education. 4. He is not popular. I don’t think people will vote … him. 5. Who will judge … the next case? 6. Judging … Nina’s character she won’t argue. 7. All … all they spent two years in isolation. 8. A bill … gas comes every month.
1. Who can make amendments to the Constitution? 2. When did Japan declare war on Russia? 3. The Congress has just passed a new bill on education. 4. He is not popular. I don’t think people will vote for him. 5. Who will judge the next case? 6. Judging by Nina’s character she won’t argue. 7. All in all they spent two years in isolation. 8. A bill for gas comes every month.
1. Who can make amendments to the Constitution? 2. When did Japan declare war on Russia? 3. The Congress has just passed -- a new bill on education. 4. He is not popular. I don’t think people will vote for him. 5. Who will judge -- the next case? 6. Judging by Nina’s character she won’t argue. 7. All in all they spent two years in isolation. 8. A bill for gas comes every month.
