1. Who can make amendments to the Constitution? 2. When did Japan declare war on Russia? 3. The Congress has just passed a new bill on education. 4. He is not popular. I don’t think people will vote for him. 5. Who will judge the next case? 6. Judging by Nina’s character she won’t argue. 7. All in all they spent two years in isolation. 8. A bill for gas comes every month.