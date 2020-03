1) I _____ just ________ your letter. A) have, received B) had, received C) were, receiving D) am, receiving 2)My choice will depend ___ your opinion. A) on B) at C) after D) in 3) If you join our team you will get __...

Английский язык

1) I _____ just ________ your letter. A) have, received B) had, received C) were, receiving D) am, receiving 2)My choice will depend ___ your opinion. A) on B) at C) after D) in 3) If you join our team you will get ____________ in creating your own business projects. A) experience B) faith C) attention D) control

Автор: Гость