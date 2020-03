1. In the lesson we ... the teacher`s questions. a)asked b)answered c)said 2.Can you ... from English into Rassian? a)read b)translate c)tell

Английский язык

1. In the lesson we ... the teacher`s questions. a)asked b)answered c)said 2.Can you ... from English into Rassian? a)read b)translate c)tell

Автор: Гость