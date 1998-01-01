1) My friend (just to return) from Great Britain. 2) T his church(to restore) in 1998. 3) Last year we(to attend) that camp in the village. 4) While my sister (to play)tennis, her mother (to do) the shopping. 5) T hey hope they...

1. My friend has just returned from Great Britain 2. This church was restored in 1998 3. Last year we attended that camp in the village 4. While my sister was playing tennis, her mother was doing shopping 5. They will 6. She has talked 7. Will they... 8. Does he take part...

1) My friend has just returned from Great Britain 2) This church was restored in 1998 3) Last year we attendede this camp 4) While my sister was playing tennis, her mother was doing the shopping 5) They hope they will book the tickets for the trip next week 6) She has spoken with her friend for half an hour already 7) Will they come to visit us nexy months? 8) How often do you take part in the competitions?