1. Раскройте скобки и вставьте Future Simple или Future Perfect 1. Не (write) the letter by five o’clock tomorrow. 2. He (write) a letter tomorrow. 3. We (have dinner) soon. 4. We (have dinner) by this time tomorrow. 5. We...

1. Не (will have been writing) the letter by five o’clock tomorrow. 2. He (will write) a letter tomorrow. 3. We (will have dinner) soon. 4. We (shall have been having dinner) by this time tomorrow. 5. We (shall have been passing) all our exams by the first of July. 6. I (will show) him the Kremlin. 7. My friends (will come) to visit me. 8. He (will have been finishing) this report by the end of the day. 2. Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Future Perfect Continuous 1. By the end of the week I (shall have been worked) here for four months. 2. By the end of this month we (shall have been lived) together for six years. 3. By the end of the term she (will have been studied) for nine years. 4. By midnight we (shall have been played) this computer game for 48 hours. 5. She (will have been talked) on the phone for the last couple of hours. 6. They (will have been looked for) me all night long. 7. He (will have been played) soccer all day long. 8. You (will have been watched) TV all the time. 9. He (has been not / slept) all morning. 10. (Have they been waited) for 2 hours? 3. Поставьте глаголы в следующих предложениях в утвердительную, вопросительную и отрицательную формы Future Simple. 1. I (will do) morning exercises. I will not do morning exercises Will I do morning exercises? 2. He (will work) at a factory. He will not work at a factory Will he work at a factory? 3. She (will sleep) after dinner. She won't sleep after dinner Will she sleep after dinner? 4. We (will work) part-time. We will not work part-time Will we work part-time? 5. They (will drink) tea every day. They won't drink tea every day Will they drink tea every day? 6. Mike (will be) a student. Mike will be not a student Will Mike be a student? 7. Helen (will have) a car. Helen will not have a car Will Helen have a car? 8. You (will be) a good friend. You will be not a good friend Will you be a good friend? 9. You (will be) good friends. You will not be good friends Will you be good friends? 10. It (will be) difficult to remember everything It (will be not) difficult to remember everything Will it be difficult to remember everything?