Английский язык

1)Sadie s ____ her computer at the moment. a) use b)uses c) using 2) Look at Jack.______new trainers. a)he wear b)he wears c)He s wearing 3)Barney and Lee are at home.They _____football this afternoon. a)isnt playing b)arent playing c)dont play 4)Its Sunday!____ thinking about school today. a)I b)Im not c)I dont 5)_____Lisa smiling? a)Is b)are c)does 6)What ___ at the moment? a)do you read b)youre reading c)are you reading

