Английский язык
1)Sadie s ____ her computer at the moment. a) use b)uses c) using 2) Look at Jack.______new trainers. a)he wear b)he wears c)He s wearing 3)Barney and Lee are at home.They _____football this afternoon. a)isnt playing b)arent playing c)dont play 4)Its Sunday!____ thinking about school today. a)I b)Im not c)I dont 5)_____Lisa smiling? a)Is b)are c)does 6)What ___ at the moment? a)do you read b)youre reading c)are you reading
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1)Sadie is ____ her computer at the moment. c) using 2) Look at Jack.______new trainers. b)he wears 3)Barney and Lee are at home.They _____football this afternoon. b)arent playing 4)Its Sunday!____ thinking about school today. b)Im not 5)_____Lisa smiling? a)Is 6)What ___ at the moment? c)are you reading

