1. Употребите соответствующие структуры: there is, there are. Предложения переведите. 1... ... children and a dog in the yard. 2... ... some juice in this cup. 3... ... no chalk in the box. 4... ... no students there. 5......

Английский язык
1. Употребите соответствующие структуры: there is, there are. Предложения переведите. 1... ... children and a dog in the yard. 2... ... some juice in this cup. 3... ... no chalk in the box. 4... ... no students there. 5... ... no cats in his flat. 6... ... no car near her office.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) there are 2) there is 3) there is 4) there are 5) there are 6) there is
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Выполните вычитание -7,5-(-3,7)
Ответить
Математика
Деление с остатком 1647 разделить на 900
Ответить
Русский язык
Сочинение на тему ,, Проказы Весны. ,, Заранее спасибо!
Ответить
Обществознание
Какое здание вы хотите открыть в своём городе? Опишите что именно хотите (я хочу Океанариум),что это за место,какая от него польза,зачем он нужен л...
Ответить
Геометрия
ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!! Признаки подобия треугольников
Ответить