1. Употребите соответствующие структуры: there is, there are. Предложения переведите. 1... ... children and a dog in the yard. 2... ... some juice in this cup. 3... ... no chalk in the box. 4... ... no students there. 5......

Английский язык

1. Употребите соответствующие структуры: there is, there are. Предложения переведите. 1... ... children and a dog in the yard. 2... ... some juice in this cup. 3... ... no chalk in the box. 4... ... no students there. 5... ... no cats in his flat. 6... ... no car near her office.

Автор: Гость