1. Вставте інфінітив із часткою toабо без неї . Перекладіть наступні речення.1. I heard the door (to open) and saw a shadow (to move) across the floor.2. It is better (to put) your money in a bank than (to keep) it under your b...

1. Вставте інфінітив із часткою toабо без неї . Перекладіть наступні речення.1. I heard the door (to open) and saw a shadow (to move) across the floor.2. It is better (to put) your money in a bank than (to keep) it under your bed in an old stocking.3. You may as well (to tell) us the truth. It will be easy (to check) your story.4. He tried (to make) me (to believe) that he was not guilty.5. I was afraid (to pick) up the revolver as I don't know how (to handle) firearms.
1. I heard the door opening and saw a shadow moving across the floor. 2. It is better putting your money in a bank than keeping it under your bed in an old stocking. 3. You may as well to tell us the truth. It will be easy to check your story. 4. He tried making me to believe that he was not guilty. 5. I was afraid to pick up the revolver as I don't know how to handle firearms.
