1. Вставте інфінітив із часткою toабо без неї . Перекладіть наступні речення.1. I heard the door (to open) and saw a shadow (to move) across the floor.2. It is better (to put) your money in a bank than (to keep) it under your b...

Английский язык

1. Вставте інфінітив із часткою toабо без неї . Перекладіть наступні речення.1. I heard the door (to open) and saw a shadow (to move) across the floor.2. It is better (to put) your money in a bank than (to keep) it under your bed in an old stocking.3. You may as well (to tell) us the truth. It will be easy (to check) your story.4. He tried (to make) me (to believe) that he was not guilty.5. I was afraid (to pick) up the revolver as I don't know how (to handle) firearms.

