1 when does Maslenitsa take place 2 what does it celebrate? 3 How do people celebrate Maslenitsa? 4 What traditional dish is served at Maslenitsa? 5 Why is it an important part of celebrations? Ответьте на эти вопросы просто ...

Английский язык

1 when does Maslenitsa take place 2 what does it celebrate? 3 How do people celebrate Maslenitsa? 4 What traditional dish is served at Maslenitsa? 5 Why is it an important part of celebrations? Ответьте на эти вопросы просто завтра в школу . Заранее спасибо. Вот текст . Pancake Day is celebrated in many countries of the world: the UK, the USA, Ireland, Australia, Brazil, Greece, Sweden, Germany, France, Iceland Unli Russia, this celebration in Europe and America lasts only one day. It takes place on Tuesday, called Pancake Tuesday. races are held There are many traditions of celebrating this day. In England pancake races are held all over the country. Men and women taking part in it must wear an toss or scarf. Each of them has a frying pan with a hot pancake. They must three times during the race, which is 875 meters long. At the end of the race the pancake should look just as round and beautiful as at the start of the race! It's not that easy!

Автор: Гость