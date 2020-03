1. which of the arts from the list above can you call visual arts2. what role do arts play in people lives3. when did art begin ? what periods in history are famous for great works of art?4. what countries are famous for great ...

Английский язык

1. which of the arts from the list above can you call visual arts2. what role do arts play in people lives3. when did art begin ? what periods in history are famous for great works of art?4. what countries are famous for great literature. visual arts. theatre and cinema5. what places all over the world are cnnected with particular arts?6. what do we usually mean when we speak about prehistoric art. ancient art/ classical art. modern art?7. where do you go if you want to enjoy the arts?

