1 Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday. (+) You often visit your grandparents. 2Transla...
Английский язык
1 Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday. (+) You often visit your grandparents. 2Translate the sentences into English in Present Continuous: Мы пьем кофе и смотрим интересный фильм сейчас. Он читает книгу сейчас. 3Use ‘be+going to’ to complete the sentences: We _________ have an English exam tomorrow morning. I have to study all night. Don't worry about the Math’s homework. I ________ write it for you. Joseph _________ fly to Berlin for a company project next week. 4Translate the sentences into English in the Future Simple: Я буду убирать свою комнату в воскресенье. Мой папа будет мыть машину завтра. 5Open the brackets and use Conditional I: If I ________(go) out tonight, I ________(go) to the cinema. If you ______(get) back late, I _________(be) angry. If we _______(not / see) each other tomorrow, we_______(see) each other next week. If he _________(come), I __________(be) surprised. If we ________(wait) here, we ________(be) late.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1} 1) (?) Does your sister like playing Tennis? (-) Your sister doesn't like playing tennis. 2) (?) Do Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday? (-) They don't go to the park every Sunday 2} 1)We're drinking coffe and seeing interesting film right now. 2)He's reading book at the moment. 3} 1)We're going to have an English exam tomorrow morning. I have to study all night. 2)Don't worry about Math's homework. I'm going to write it for you. 3)Joseph is going to fly to Berlin for a company project next week. 4} 1) I'll clean my room on Sunday 2) My father will wash his car tomorrow. 5} 1)If I go out tonight, I will go to the cinema. 2)If you get back late, I will be angry. 3)If we don't see each other tomorrow, we will see each other next week 4)If we wait here, we will be late. все
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
География
Расположите страны Африки в последовательности с юга на север. 1.Руанда 2.Чад 3.Замбия 4.Тунис 5.Лесото
Английский язык
Напишите сочинение по английскому языку на тему"Что вы бы купили если бы выиграли 1 миллион евро?"(Не обязательно на английском языке)120-150 слов