№1.заполните просуски союзами in order to, so as to, so that или частицей to : 1.they wen to the hospital_____see their friend. 2. the car stopped___ a woman could walk. 3. my sister is going to study French___leave London f...
Английский язык
№1.заполните просуски союзами in order to, so as to, so that или частицей to : 1.they wen to the hospital_____see their friend. 2. the car stopped___ a woman could walk. 3. my sister is going to study French___leave London for Paris. 4. my father turned on the television___ watch the latest news. 5 we bought a laptop___our son could work anywhere. №2 Дополните предложения по смыслу : 1. She took several books in order____________. 2. He bought a new car so_________________. 3. My parents called my tutor so as _______________. 4. I called for Jane to __________________. 5. She read those articles in order ______________. 6. I'll attend his letcures so that ______. Я печатала в ручную и могла допустить ошибки, но надеюсь это не помешает))
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. they went to the hospital__to___see their friend. 2. the car stopped__so that_ a woman could walk. 3. my sister is going to study French__so as to_leave London for Paris. 4. my father turned on the television__to_ watch the latest news. 5 we bought a laptop_ so that __our son could work anywhere. 1. She took several books in order____to read them________. 2. He bought a new car so___as to drive there______________. 3. My parents called my tutor so as __to teach me_____________. 4. I called for Jane to ___come_______________. 5. She read those articles in order __to learn it____________. 6. I'll attend his lectures so that __I am ready to pass____.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Русский язык
Литература
Русский язык
Спишите текст. Подчеркните однородные члены предложения в соответствии с тем, каким членом предложения они являются. СКВОРЕЦ Земля обсохла, душ...