10 предложений о Пушкине на английском языке

Гость: Гость:

The greatest Russian poet and writer, founder of modern Russian literature, the creator of Russian literary language. He graduated from the Tsarskoye Selo (Alexander) High School (1817). He was close to the Decembrists. In 1820, under the guise of official travel was exiled to the South (LOTS, the Caucasus, the Crimea, Kishinev, Odessa). In 1824, dismissed from service and sent to the village of Mikhailovskoye under police surveillance until 1826. Died of wounds received in a duel.