13.Придумай и напиши страшную-страшную сказку с хорошим концом .Начни её так: once upon a time an ugly green crocodile decided to eat a little monkey.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Once upon a time where was an ugly green crocodile who decided to eat a little monkey. In order to do this, he spied on him all day. He stared and stared, waiting for his chance to snatch him and eat him away to bits. And finally, the money came closer to the water. This was the crocodile's chance! He came closer, and closer...and then...finally...SNAP! The money killed the crocodile before the crocodile could kill the monkey. The monkey tore him to pieces, and then grilled him on a fire. The end.
Гость:
Once upon a time an ugly green crocodile decided to eat a little monkey. Then the crocodile went home to the monkey. When he came, the monkey did not suspect. She invited the crocodile to the table. She laid the table a lot of goodies. And when the monkey turned its back, the crocodile opened his mouth. But then crawled next to the snake and saved the monkey. A crocodile was disgraced and banished from the tropics.
