1)It probably _ _ _"_( = I don’t think it will rain.) 2)We went _ _ _a swim yesterday. ( = We went swimming yesterday.) 3) Planes are _ _ _ _ _ than cars.( = Cars are more dangerous than planes.) 4) I found that film really _ _ _ _ _ _ ( = I was really bored when I saw that film.) 5) He doesn’t _ _ _ _to stay at home. ( = He can go out.) 6) He’s the _ _ _ _ _ _ boy in the class.(= All the other boys in the class are shorter than him.) Помогите пожалуйста!
1) It probably won't rain.2)We went for a swim yesterday.3)Planes are safer than cars.4)I found that film really boring.5)He doesn't have to stay at home.6)He's the tallest boy in the class.
