2. Change the sentences from the Passive Voice into the Active Voice. ПРИМЕР: I was impressed by the film about the Great Patriotic War. The film about the Great Patriotic War impressed me. 1. Moscow is believed to be a bea...

2. Change the sentences from the Passive Voice into the Active Voice. ПРИМЕР: I was impressed by the film about the Great Patriotic War. The film about the Great Patriotic War impressed me. 1. Moscow is believed to be a beautiful city. People _______________________ 2. Mushrooms were picked by my grandfather. ______________________________________ 3. Many guests are invited for the birthday party every year. We ____________________________________________ 4. Tea is drunk at 5 pm in England. The English ____________________________________ 5. Masks are usually worn for fun. People ________________________________________

