2. Change the sentences from the Passive Voice into the Active Voice. ПРИМЕР: I was impressed by the film about the Great Patriotic War. The film about the Great Patriotic War impressed me. 1. Moscow is believed to be a bea...

Английский язык
2. Change the sentences from the Passive Voice into the Active Voice. ПРИМЕР: I was impressed by the film about the Great Patriotic War. The film about the Great Patriotic War impressed me. 1. Moscow is believed to be a beautiful city. People _______________________ 2. Mushrooms were picked by my grandfather. ______________________________________ 3. Many guests are invited for the birthday party every year. We ____________________________________________ 4. Tea is drunk at 5 pm in England. The English ____________________________________ 5. Masks are usually worn for fun. People ________________________________________
1. Moscow is believed to be a beautiful city. People believe that Moscow is a beautiful city. 2. Mushrooms were picked by my grandfather. My grandfather picked mushrooms. 3. Many guests are invited for the birthday party every year. We invite meny guests for the birthday party every year. 4. Tea is drunk at 5 pm in England. The English drink tea at 5 pm. 5. Masks are usually worn for fun. People usually wear masks for fun.
