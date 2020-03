2. Fat-soluble vitamins: a. are absorbed and stored in the body. b. must be consumed on a regular basis. c. include vitamin C and thiamine. d. primarily help cells obtain energy from food

Английский язык

2. Fat-soluble vitamins: a. are absorbed and stored in the body. b. must be consumed on a regular basis. c. include vitamin C and thiamine. d. primarily help cells obtain energy from food

Автор: Гость