2. Report what these people said. 1. The professor said: “The American Constitution was written in1787”. 2. My friend said:” I started playing the guitar two years ago”. 3. Mr. Green said: “the Supreme Court consists of nine ...
Английский язык
2. Report what these people said. 1. The professor said: “The American Constitution was written in1787”. 2. My friend said:” I started playing the guitar two years ago”. 3. Mr. Green said: “the Supreme Court consists of nine judges”. 4. Kate said: “I don’t want to support this idea.”срочно помогите!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The professor said that the American Constitution had been written in1787. 2. My friend said that he had started playing the guitar two years before. 3. Mr. Green said that the Supreme Court consisted of nine judges. 4. Kate said that she didn’t want to support that idea
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
моторная лодка прошла 10км по течению реки и 4км против течения . На весь путь было затрачено 1,5 часа . Скорость течения реки 1 км/ч . Найти собст...
Математика
лодка и катер одновременно отплыли от пристани.через три часа лодка была на расстоянии 27 км от пристани.на каком расстоянии от пристани оказался к...
Химия
Помогите мне решить задачу Рассчитайте массу раствора сульфата меди(||) с массовой долей соли 10% необходимо для полного растворения металлического...