2. Report what these people said.   1. The professor said: “The American Constitution was written in1787”. 2. My friend said:” I started playing the guitar two years ago”. 3. Mr. Green said: “the Supreme Court consists of nine judges”. 4. Kate said: “I don’t want to support this idea.”срочно помогите! 
1. The professor said that  the American Constitution had been written in1787. 2. My friend said that he had started playing the guitar two years before. 3. Mr. Green said that the Supreme Court consisted of nine judges. 4. Kate said that she  didn’t want to support that idea
