20 баллов. Литературный переволюции. (обязательно литературный) : Я думаю, что Стоунхендж был построен инопланетянами. Стоунхендж построен из больших камней и стоит посреди поля. У людей не было возможностей и средст на его п...

I think that Stonehenge was built by aliens. Because it consists of big stones and stands in the middle of the field. Humans didn't have any opportunities and resources for building it. They couldn't move or turn such big stones. A lot of people thinks that Stonehenge was built on the abnormal place. But how could the ancient humans know that it was the abnormal place? It was impossible for them. But a highly developed race could build it. So the best explanation is that Stonehenge was built by aliens.