Английский язык
Can you say it differently? 1)The weather today is not as warm as yesterday. (cold/warm) 2)The dinner table is not as low as the coffee table. (high/low) 3)A collie dog is not as weak as a poodle. (strong/weak) 4)Autumn is not as dry as summer. (dry/rainy) 5)A park is not as big as a forest. (big/small) 6)My sister is not as old as my brother. (old/young) 7)The cinema is not as old as the theatre. (old/new) 8)The coffee is not as hot as the tea. (hot/cold) Срочно..... помогите пожалуйста !!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) The weather today is colder/ than yesterday. 2) The dinner table is higher than the coffee table. 3) A collie dog is stronger than a poodle. 4) Autumn is rainier than summer. 5) A park is smaller than a forest. 6) My sister is younger than my brother. 7) The cinema is newer than the theatre. 8) The coffee is colder than the tea.
