3 Practice Complete the sentenses 1 How ______ chairs are there ? 2 How ______ orange juice is there? 3 How ______ sandwiches have you got ? 4 How ______ bread have we got ? 5 How musch paper _____ there ? 6 How many peo...

Английский язык
3 Practice Complete the sentenses 1 How ______ chairs are there ? 2 How ______ orange juice is there? 3 How ______ sandwiches have you got ? 4 How ______ bread have we got ? 5 How musch paper _____ there ? 6 How many people _____ there ?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 How ___many__ chairs are there ? 2 How ___much___ orange juice is there? 3 How ___many___ sandwiches have you got ? 4 How ___much___ bread have we got ? 5 How much paper __is___ there ? 6 How many people __are___ there ?
