3 Practice Complete the sentenses 1 How ______ chairs are there ? 2 How ______ orange juice is there? 3 How ______ sandwiches have you got ? 4 How ______ bread have we got ? 5 How musch paper _____ there ? 6 How many peo...

Английский язык
3 Practice Complete the sentenses 1 How ______ chairs are there ? 2 How ______ orange juice is there? 3 How ______ sandwiches have you got ? 4 How ______ bread have we got ? 5 How musch paper _____ there ? 6 How many people _____ there ?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 How ___many__ chairs are there ? 2 How ___much___ orange juice is there? 3 How ___many___ sandwiches have you got ? 4 How ___much___ bread have we got ? 5 How much paper __is___ there ? 6 How many people __are___ there ?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
73 упр...помогите пожалуйста !!!
Ответить
Физика
Помогите с физикой, очень надо!!! Заранее спасибо
Ответить
Литература
Биография В.Скотта краткая срочно!!!!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Почему старый пастух снял шапку перед блаже Рассказ про мальчика
Ответить
Математика
Диты зибрали 25 кг яблук.5 кг вони зьили,з 6 кг,мама зварила компот,а з решти-повидло.??кильки кг яблук використала мама на повидло?
Ответить