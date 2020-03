5 предложений на английском про рио де жанейро

Гость: Гость:

Rio de Janeiro - the former capital and the most visited city in Brazil. When in 1960 Rio lost the status of the Brazilian capital, it is in any case not lost sympathy Brazilians and millions of tourists from around the world. Name Rio de Janeiro means "January River". Founded in 1502 by the Portuguese, Rio de Janeiro has the 4th century the capital of beauty and tourist destination in South America. "God created the world in six days and on the seventh day he created the Rio de Janeiro" - so lovingly say the Brazilians of his incredibly beautiful city.