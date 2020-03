5 Скажите другими словами, используя слово в скобках. 1 When did Monica get married? (since) 2 It was the first time she had visited the National Gallery. (never) 3 She waited until Tom had left before she began packing. (af...

Английский язык

5 Скажите другими словами, используя слово в скобках. 1 When did Monica get married? (since) 2 It was the first time she had visited the National Gallery. (never) 3 She waited until Tom had left before she began packing. (after)

Автор: Гость