5 утвердительных предложений на глагол to have

1. It`s very impornant to have smart mind. 2. We always have too many things to do but no time for it. 3. I have an older sister. 4.Why do we have to do it? 5. Everybody has something what he considers to be important. 6. Do you have a car? 7. To have money sometimes means to have problems. 8. What would you like to have?