8 и 9 номер.Перевод.Срочно!!!

Гость: Гость:

8 to swim.to pick up flowers.to put a coat on.to be tired with.to wear a long skirt.to ski.a fine day.to go to an airport.to watch TV.to make a snowman.to have(to spend) good time. to make up a picnic.to look for something 9 1It is warm and it's raining. 2It's hot.The sun is shining. 3It's wonderful outside.It's freezing. 4It's snowing.It's cold. 5What is the weather like in Scotland now? 6There is much snow in winter in Russia. 7What season is it in Australia now? 8What size is this skirt? 9How does this dress suit me? 10This doesn't fit me.