Fill in gaps with the correct form of to be going to Are you going to play football today? No I am not. I am going to write a report for our school newspaper. What ____ you____ to do in the evening I __ _____to skateboard w...

Английский язык

Fill in gaps with the correct form of to be going to Are you going to play football today? No I am not. I am going to write a report for our school newspaper. What ____ you____ to do in the evening I __ _____to skateboard with my friends. _____ Andy _____to come to the party? Yes he_____.he _____ ______to bring cds. Where ____ you_____ to spend the weekend? We___ _____ to visit my granny in London. _____ Harry and Emma ________ to have a picnic? Yes they ______ . They have invited all their friends. _____ Ashley _____ to act in a school play? No, she ________ . She is very busy now.

