agree or disagree. Parents should always be an authority for their children. Higher education is quite important for any individual. a teacher shouldn't turn a deaf ear to his/her students' opinions as far as the process of tea...
Английский язык
agree or disagree. Parents should always be an authority for their children. Higher education is quite important for any individual. a teacher shouldn't turn a deaf ear to his/her students' opinions as far as the process of teaching and learning goes. students sometimes don't like the subject because the teacher is either too authoritative or too permissive
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.agree 2.agree 3.agree 4.disagree
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Онегин, добрый мой приятель, Родился на брегах Невы, Где, может быть, родились вы Или блистали, мой читатель; Синтаксический разбор помогите плии...
Геометрия
Трикутник АВС задана координатами його вершини : А(3;5),В (4;6),С (5;5).Знайдыть зовнышный кут при вершины А.
Алгебра
Қазақ тiлi