Agree or disagree using That's right. That's wrong. Write down your sentences. 1) Little children can make bread very well. 2) The chickens want to help their mother. 3) Jen's friends are lazy. 4) Chuck the Duck likes to help J...

Английский язык
Agree or disagree using That's right. That's wrong. Write down your sentences. 1) Little children can make bread very well. 2) The chickens want to help their mother. 3) Jen's friends are lazy. 4) Chuck the Duck likes to help Jen the Hen. 5) Tag the Dog wants to run and jump.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) That's wrong. Little children can't make bread very well. 2) That's right. 3) That's right. 4) That's wrong. Chuck the Duck doesn't want to help Jen the Hen. 5) That's right.
Гость:
1) That's wrong. - They can*t make bread very well. 2) That's right. The chickens want to help their mother. 3) That's wrong.Jen's friends are not lazy. 4) That's right. Chuck the Duck likes to help Jen the Hen. 5) That's right. He wants to run and jump.
