Английский язык рассказ я люблю лето и зиму

On the calendar in only 4 season. Summer, winter, autumn and spring. Most of the seasons I like summer and winter. I like winter for the snow, you can skate, ski sled, make snowmen and to play snowballs. and I love summer for vacations, beaches, sun, we go swimming in the river. swimming in the sea, ezdiem rest with the parents. for this I love both winter and summer.