Английский. Ответить на вопросы: What did your parents encourage you to do? Why did you decide to become an engineer/ architect/ economist/ computer programmer? Which educational establishment did you enter? Why did you ent...
Английский язык
Английский. Ответить на вопросы: What did your parents encourage you to do? Why did you decide to become an engineer/ architect/ economist/ computer programmer? Which educational establishment did you enter? Why did you enter Saint Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering? Why isn’t it difficult for the graduate of the University to find a job? Which speciality do you study? What does the educational process include? What will the Bachelor’s Degree enable you to do? What do professional educational courses for getting the Master's Degree include? What opportunity will you have as a Master's Degree holder? What will increase your competitiveness and give you the possibility to get an interesting and well paid job?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My parents encourage me to keep fit and lead a healthy life. I decided to become an architect because I love to create something new and useful. I entered Moscow State University.(здесь можно написать название любого вуза) Because I'm sure that this university will provide me with necessary knowledge for my future job. Besides it's the best university of Russia in my opinion. Because the name of this university speaks for its self. I study architecture and art(здесь можно написать любую специализацию) It includes attending lectures and seminars as well as passing exams twice a year. It will enable me to be more professional in my field. They include extra curricular. I'll be able to find well paid job. The perfect study and knowledge will.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир