Answer the questions and describe the character. 1. Who is she? 2. What is she? 3. How old is she? 4. How does she look like? 5. What is she like? 6. What does she like?
Английский язык
Answer the questions and describe the character. 1. Who is she? 2. What is she? 3. How old is she? 4. How does she look like? 5. What is she like? 6. What does she like?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
What is she like? This question asks about personality and can be What does she like? This question asks about her tastes, likes and interests. What does she look like? This questions asks about appearance and can be answered
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Дайте ответ на высказывание Настояшия ответственость бывает только личной.Челов??к краснеет один Ф.Искандер
Обществознание
Русский язык
2. Придумать предложения, употребив в качестве простых и составных глагольных ск??зуемых следующие глаголы в форме единственного или множественног...
Русский язык
Слова-биография, векша, факс, километр, архаизм, лапоть, светлица, приказчик, банан, грузовик, баять, диаметр, орфография, кафтан, леваш, юрта, фон...