Answer these questions about the USA 1) When did Columbas discover America? 2) Who lived in America before Europeans arrived? 3) Where is the USA situated? 4) What is the capital of the country? 5) How many states are t...

Answer these questions about the USA 1) When did Columbas discover America? 2) Who lived in America before Europeans arrived? 3) Where is the USA situated? 4) What is the capital of the country? 5) How many states are there in the USA ? 6) What is the weather like in the country? 7) What is the biggest city in the country? 8) What is the largest state? 9) Why are there so many bridges in New York 10) what is a Popular symbol of the country?
1) Columbus discovered America in 1942. 2) Indians had lived before Europeans arrived. 3) The country is situated mostly in central North America. 4) The USA capital is Washington. 5) There are 51 state in the USA. 6) - 7) The biggest city is Sitka in Alaska. 8) The largest state in the USA is Alaska. 9) - 10) The Statue of Liberty.
