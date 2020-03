As Micky Watts who came to London from Manchester left Harrods last Friday she felt proud of designer jeans that she (1)—(to buy) there. But when the girl returned to the store the next day to do some more shopping, she (2) – (...

Английский язык

As Micky Watts who came to London from Manchester left Harrods last Friday she felt proud of designer jeans that she (1)—(to buy) there. But when the girl returned to the store the next day to do some more shopping, she (2) – (not to allow) into the store because she (3) – (to wear) the same jeans. That’s what Micky said about it all to her friends with whom she (4) – (to stay) for a few days in London. “I (5)—(to walk) through the swing doors, when suddenly I (6) – (to stop) by a large security guard. He pointed to my torn jeans and forbade me to enter. I tried to tell him that the jeans (7) – (to buy) in Harrods the day before, but he insisted that I should go out. By the time a huge crowd of people (8) – (to gather). I (9) – (never to feel) so embarrassed in my life.” A spokeperson from Harrods said that the dress code(10)—(to introduce) in 1989, and it states: no beach wear, no backpacks, no torn denims.

Автор: Гость