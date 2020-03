Ask general questions. 1. Carol went to work in spite of feeling ill. 2. You can improve your English by reading more. 3. The burglars got into the house by breaking a window and climbing in. 4.1 ran ten kilometers without s...

Английский язык

Ask general questions. 1. Carol went to work in spite of feeling ill. 2. You can improve your English by reading more. 3. The burglars got into the house by breaking a window and climbing in. 4.1 ran ten kilometers without stopping. 5. She needs to work without people disturbing her. 6. It's nice to go on holiday without having to worry about money. 7. He is thinking of buying a house. 8. The man was suspected of being a spy. 9. Sharon and Paul arc getting married next month. 10. Kate has been invited to the party.

