Ask the General questions to the following sentences.( Поставьте общие вопросы к следующим предложениям. 1) British people like to drink a lot of tea. 2) The British are fond of all kinds of sports. 3) The strongest British ...
Английский язык
Ask the General questions to the following sentences.( Поставьте общие вопросы к следующим предложениям. 1) British people like to drink a lot of tea. 2) The British are fond of all kinds of sports. 3) The strongest British football team is Manchester United. 4) He asked us only one question.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Do British people like to drink a lot of tee? 2) Are the British fond of all kinds of sports? 3) Is M.U. the strongest British football team? 4) Did he ask us only one question?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
1)Вместо вопросительного знака напишите формулу соответствующего вещества в нижеприведенных реакциях. Уравняйте реакции, расставив коэффиценты, и о...
Математика
География
Математика