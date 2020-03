Belarus has a temperate-continental climate which is typical of Central Europe,with hot summers,long,cold winters and very distinct seasons.The annual average temperature is about 7(градусов)С.Annual average rainfall is about 6...

Английский язык

Belarus has a temperate-continental climate which is typical of Central Europe,with hot summers,long,cold winters and very distinct seasons.The annual average temperature is about 7(градусов)С.Annual average rainfall is about 600 mm.It can rain through-out the year.In general,there are no significant differences between the districts of Belarus,due to the small size of the country.The climate is conditioned by the country's inland location,domination of flat relief and relative remoteness from the Atlantic Ocean.

