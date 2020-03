Birthday celebrations are very special in China. We eat very long noodles that mean we will have a long life. I eat them in soup and try not to cut them because it’s unlucky! We also eat red eggs. Red is a special colour in Chi...

Birthday celebrations are very special in China. We eat very long noodles that mean we will have a long life. I eat them in soup and try not to cut them because it’s unlucky! We also eat red eggs. Red is a special colour in China. It always means something happy and brings good luck. We decorate the house with red paper and all the к family comes for a party, we also get money in red envelopes, it's fun. Lee (13)

