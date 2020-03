Bullying (8) ___ (take) the from of blogs and Facebook groups. At my school, there (9) ___ (be) a situation with a girl. She (10) ____ (deal) with cyber bullying. In the blogs a lot boys and girls (11) ____ (attack) this girls ...

Английский язык

Bullying (8) ___ (take) the from of blogs and Facebook groups. At my school, there (9) ___ (be) a situation with a girl. She (10) ____ (deal) with cyber bullying. In the blogs a lot boys and girls (11) ____ (attack) this girls and her character for a long time. This girl (12) ____ (go) to her form teacher and (13) ____ (call) the Victim is Assistance centre, too. They (14) ____ (learn) about her situation and (15) ____ (stop) the bullying. Поставить слова в Past Simple, Present Perfect, Past Progressive. СРОЧНО!!!

