Change the lollowing into the Passive Voice. Leave out the subject of the action. Model: They grow wheat here. - Wheat is grown here. 1. The girls water the flowers every day. 2. They publish this magazine in Moscow. 3. We do not discuss such questions at our meetings. 4. Somebody built this castle in the 16th century. 5. They did straw this film last week. 6. They will not finish this work tomorrow. 7. We shall invite him to take part in the concert. 8. The workers are repairing the road 9. They were showing the film from 7 till 8. 10. She has locked the door. 11. Someone has broken my pencil. 12. I have posted the letter. 13. They have written the composition before the bell rang. 14. The workers is being fulfilled the plan by the 7 th of November.
1the flowers are watered by the girl every day 2this magasine is published in M. 3such questions aren't discussed by us at our meeting. 4this castle was built in the 16th century. 5здесь что-то не то написано 6this work will not been finished by them tomorrow. 7he will be invited to take part in the concert by us. 8the road is being repaired. 9the film was being shown from7 till 8 10the door has been locked by her 11my pencil has been broken 12the letter has been posted by me 13the composition has been written before the bell rang 14the plan is being fulfilled by the workers by the 7th of November.
