Английский язык

Change the lollowing into the Passive Voice. Leave out the subject of the action. Model: They grow wheat here. - Wheat is grown here. 1. The girls water the flowers every day. 2. They publish this magazine in Moscow. 3. We do not discuss such questions at our meetings. 4. Somebody built this castle in the 16th century. 5. They did straw this film last week. 6. They will not finish this work tomorrow. 7. We shall invite him to take part in the concert. 8. The workers are repairing the road 9. They were showing the film from 7 till 8. 10. She has locked the door. 11. Someone has broken my pencil. 12. I have posted the letter. 13. They have written the composition before the bell rang. 14. The workers is being fulfilled the plan by the 7 th of November.

