Choose the right form. 1 If I saw a ghost in my room, I laughed / would laugh. 2 Nikki is lonely. If she would join / joined a club, she would make a lot of friends. 3 Jake would have / will have better marks if he studied m...

Английский язык

Choose the right form. 1 If I saw a ghost in my room, I laughed / would laugh. 2 Nikki is lonely. If she would join / joined a club, she would make a lot of friends. 3 Jake would have / will have better marks if he studied more. 4 If I lived / will live in England, I would speak English better. 5 I told / would tell my parents if my classmates bullied me. Помогите пожалуйста

Автор: Гость