Английский язык

Что правильно вставить? 1 What was the show like? -_____ a) Sure b) Not really c) Not really bad 2 I don't like planes because I ___ airsick. a) take b) get c) have 3 He looked exhausted. He____all the way. a) was running b) has been running c) had been running 4 Don't do anything___a hurry. a)in b)on c)for 5 I___a lot of swimming when i was young. a) used to going b) use to do c) used to do 6 The___went up and the play began. a) curtain b) blinds c) scenery 7 When I came in,she__at the computer for hours already! a) was working b) had been working c) worked 8 She___a bath when phone rang and didn't hear it. a) had b) was having c) used to have 9 The London Eye is London's most popular tourists___. a)attracting b)attract c)attraction 10The wind___and the sun was shining brightly now. a) ceased b) had ceased c) ceases 11 How's the book? a)It's a love story b)it's really bored c)it's really boring 12 I fell asleep___the movie. a) while i watching b) while watching c) during watching 13 Jack___in love with Mary at first sight. a) has felt b) fall c) fell 14 I tried to call you but couldn't get___. a) on b) in c)through 15 The boy was really scared as he___an alien. a) was seeing b) has been seeing c) had seen

