Английский язык

Complete the profile by changing the form of the verb in brackets using the Past Simple or the Present Perfect. Profile: CHRISTOPHER JONES Christopher Jones is an English language teacher. He ... (be) always good at languages at school, so he... (decide) to take his degree in French and German. When he ... (finish) his university studies, he ... (begin) teaching in a secondary school in England. Two years later, however, he ... (meet) someone by chance who ... (offer) him a job teaching English to foreign students during the long summer holidays. His students ... (be) adults and he ... (enjoy) the work greatly. He soon ... (find) he ... (be) more interested in teaching his own language to foreigners than foreign languages to English schoolboys. Since then he ... (specialise) in this work. He ... (find) that one of the advantages of the job was that it enabled him to find work almost everywhere in the world. First he... (go) to Africa for 2 years and then he... (spend) a year in Arabia. After this he... (go) to Greece where he... (work) forthe last 3 years. He ... (not, be) to South America yet but he wants to go there next. He ... (teach) men and women of all ages and of various nationalities. He also ... (learn) to get on with all kinds of people and to adjust to different ways of life. So far he ... (not, regret) his decision to follow this career.

