Complete the sentences.Use the reported speech Grammar revision. Пример:my best friend asked me-gt; to help him with his homework. 1.my parents told me-gt; 2.our teacher said-gt; 3.our neighbour asked us-gt; 4.before the...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences.Use the reported speech Grammar revision. Пример:my best friend asked me-gt; to help him with his homework. 1.my parents told me-gt; 2.our teacher said-gt; 3.our neighbour asked us-gt; 4.before the school trip the headmaster told us-gt; 5.my grandfather asked me-gt;
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Not to watch too much TV to finish the exercise at home. not to make so much noise. to keep quiet in the bus. to buy him a newspaper.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Английский язык
Информатика
Программа на паскале с клавиатуры вводится текстовая строка , не содержащая про??елов и знаков препинания . Определить , является ли она палиндр...
Математика