Complete the sentences.Use the reported speech Grammar revision. Пример:my best friend asked me-gt; to help him with his homework. 1.my parents told me-gt; 2.our teacher said-gt; 3.our neighbour asked us-gt; 4.before the school trip the headmaster told us-gt; 5.my grandfather asked me-gt;
Not to watch too much TV to finish the exercise at home. not to make so much noise. to keep quiet in the bus. to buy him  a newspaper.
